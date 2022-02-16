ERP Minute Episode 25 - February 9, 2022

Sage recently issued a trading update for their first quarter of 2022, indicating that recurring revenue grew by 8%, underpinned by a 21% rise in Sage Business Cloud revenue, and continued strength in new customer acquisition.

Software subscription revenue grew by 13%, increasing subscription penetration to 73%.

Congratulations to Microsoft for receiving the top position in the IDC Marketspace for the Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications Vendor Assessment for 2021 through 2022.

Planful, a provider of financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis cloud software, announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research 2022 Corporate Performance Management Value Matrix for the ninth year in a row.

Gartner recently released a report stating that they predict 25% of people will spend at least one hour per day in the Metaverse by 2026.