Why You Should be Investing in 2022: Best Time to Buy Stocks

In January, the stock market fell 11.5% from its high eroding most of the gains of 2021; so is now the right time to start investing in the stock market recovery?

In tonight’s show, Dale and Janine analyse the Australian stock market and discuss why now might be the right time to start investing in shares.

They will also forecast which quarter is likely to see the market perform best together with their tips on which stocks will deliver good returns in 2022.