US Coastal Waters , To Rise Nearly 1 Foot by 2050.

NPR reports climate scientists warn ocean waters alongside the coastal areas of the United States will rise by at least one foot by 2050.

New research shows the Eastern and Gulf coasts of the United States are especially susceptible to rising ocean levels.

According to NPR, ocean waters have risen nearly one foot in the last century.

Scientists say the rising sea level is quickening its pace.

They believe oceans will rise as much in the next three decades as they did in the previous century.

It's like history is repeating itself but in fast-forward.

, William Sweet, sea-level expert, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via NPR.

This is unfolding in front of our eyes.

Whether you're in Miami or Charleston or Norfolk or Annapolis.

Experts say the acceleration of rising sea levels will undoubtedly force humans to alter the way we build infrastructure.

Though, in the United States, development is increasing in flood-prone areas.

Experts believe humanity is at a crossroads.

They say it's time to lean into reducing greenhouse gas emissions or face the consequences.

