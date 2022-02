This is Patrick King, one of the Organisers for Freedom Convoy USA

Even though we have said in the past that many people were still lazy, since then things have moved forward and the USA convoy starts on the 23rd February.

Some people say he is a white supremacist paid by the prosecutors.

Well, we say that people talk without evidence and try to discredit other people, usually the good guys.

So, US convoy starts, let's do this!!!