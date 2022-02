Dietitians Debunk 18 Weight Loss Myths

Three registered dietitians are asked to debunk 18 of the most common weight loss myths.

They explain that you don't need to purge your diet of fat or carbs to lose weight, skipping meals can backfire, and fad diets like the ketogenic diet don't often work.

Beyond debunking weight-loss strategies, they explain that weight loss is not just about discipline.

It's about genetics, access to healthy food, and your relationship to food.