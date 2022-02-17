KENT AND MATT HENRY | 2-16-22 WORSHIP WEDNESDAY LIVE | CARRIAGE HOUSE WORSHIP

LIVE - Kent and Matt Henry lead two hours of worship and intercession live from the Gateway House of Prayer in St.
Louis, MO on February 16, 2022.
- LIVE
LIVE - Kent and Matt Henry lead two hours of worship and intercession live from the Gateway House of Prayer in St.
Louis, MO on February 16, 2022.
- LIVE
🎶🎶 LIVE - Kent and Carla Henry lead worship, narrate and pray from Revelation 11:7-19 LIVE for “Worship Monday"..
🎶🎶 LIVE - Kent and Carla Henry lead worship, narrate and pray from Revelation 8:1-13 LIVE for “Worship Tuesday"..