Trudeau: “Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the confederate flag...”
Trudeau: “Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the confederate flag...”
Justin Trudeau responds to Jewish Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman: “Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave..
Conservative Jewish MP Melissa Lantsman is demanding an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he accused her of standing..