Lethbridge Hires News City Manager - February 16, 2022

Lethbridge has hired a new City Manager.

After signing a five year contract with the city, Lloyd Brierley officially stepped into the role.

Brierley has been Director of Infrastructure since last fall, but before coming to Lethbridge, he worked as a General Manager of Fleet Services in Toronto.

He says he is proud to now call Lethbridge home.

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says he is really confident in Brierley’s abilities and his past experience is what stood out for him.

The city was looking for a new city manager after Craig Dalton announced his decision to resign last fall.