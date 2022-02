Toto Tonight LIVE 2/16/22 "The REAL STORY behind the Durham Investigation"

On a Sunday, a non-business day when the world is closed - a damaging report eeeks its way out to the nation that in fact, DONALD TRUMP WAS CORRECT - he was Spied on !!!

But --- something did not sit right with Professor Toto -- something did not smell right ---- SO I started pulling that curtain back -- INDEED this is good news for DONALD TRUMP but even better news for someone else --- WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON?

Come to class to find out