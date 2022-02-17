Russia Sends Warplanes & Hypersonic Missiles to Syria for MASSIVE Naval Drill | Watchman Newscast

On today's Watchman Newscast.

Host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down Russia's major military moves in the Middle East, as the Russian military prepares to conduct its largest naval drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea since the Cold War.

Russia's Defense Minister met with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad today in Syria, where Russia has sent nuclear capable bombers and fighter jets equipped with hypersonic cruise missiles in advance of the massive naval drill.

As all of this unfolds at Israel's doorstep, are there prophetic implications?