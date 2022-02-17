Biden dodges questions on Russia-Ukraine conflict
President Biden’s Profanity-Laced Press Conference Outburst
President Biden, who campaigned on the message of stability and unity, is now talking down to reporters after being asked a few..
Rumble
Biden dodges questions on Russia-Ukraine conflict
President Biden, who campaigned on the message of stability and unity, is now talking down to reporters after being asked a few..
Biden pledges to ‘bring an end’ to pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine but Scholz dodges questions