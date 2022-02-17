Daily Tarot Readings: Is it true that like attracts like? | Oneindia News

Energy makes up everything in the universe, including people, animals, and plants.

Even our emotions and thoughts are forms of energy.

Vibration is a distinct energy style shared by all living things.

Each of us emits energy vibrations at different frequencies.

What we focus on determines the vibrational frequency of every living thing.

