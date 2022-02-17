Los Angeles Rams celebrate their Super Bowl victory

Los Angeles' landmark Hollywood sign was temporarily altered to read 'Rams House' on Wednesday in celebration of the hometown team's victory in Sunday's Super Bowl.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford captured his first Super Bowl after the Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI...
Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. When he..