Kushinagar: 13 women drown to death during haldi ceremony, PM Modi offers condolences |Oneindia News

In a tragic incident, 13 women were killed during a haldi ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar area.

According to reports, the incident happened when women fell in a well as the iron mesh around its embankment gave in.

#UttarPradesh #Kushinagar #Accident