Three Months Movie

Three Months Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On the eve of his high school graduation, Caleb learns he's been exposed to HIV.

While he waits three months for his results, he finds love in the most unlikely of places.

US Release Date: February 23, 2022 Starring: Judy Greer, Troye Sivan, Viveik Kalra Directed By: Jared Frieder