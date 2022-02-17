Ep. 47 with Modern Samurai Project Scott "JEDI" Jedlinski

On Episode 47 we set down with Scott Jedlinski of @modernsamuraiproject We have spoken about him for some time and can’t speak highly enough about his courses.

Truly one of the leaders in the firearms industry.

We know you have heard him on several other shows but we hope we took a different take on this interview.

We spoke about balancing a marriage and busy scheduling, leaving a known career to the unknown of the firearms industry to well red dots of course.

Make sure you check him out.

You don’t have to be a cop or some high speed shooter to gain knowledge from Scott.

We hope you enjoy this episode and remember to go follow @modernsamuraiproject