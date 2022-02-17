Canadian Trucker Persecution: Could It Happen Here? | Should Christians Give Up Rap Music?

Has Justin Trudeau become a new brutal dictator?

Whitlock looks at Canada’s Prime Minister and his crusade to shut down truckers who are protesting vaccine mandates.

How does Trudeau’s praise of China and Fidel Castro give insight into his true character?

Canadian radio personality Jamil Jivani retells how he was canceled for his conservative beliefs.

Wisconsin trucker Carl Tharp-Porter looks at the protests from an American perspective.

On "Tennessee Harmony," the pastors explain why Van Jones’ co-parenting announcement was so dangerous.

Plus, in the wake of the Super Bowl halftime show, Jason asks the pastors if gangsta rap can ever be compatible with Christianity.