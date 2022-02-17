Submission Is for Husbands too!

We’re all very familiar with the words of Paul in Ephesians 5:22 where he says, "Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord." In some churches this is drilled into the congregation on a regular basis so that the wives and young ladies know that their place is to submit to their husbands.

And little if anything is said about husbands loving their wives as Christ loved the church.

And when this is the emphasis, it has the tendency to produce unhealthy, dysfunctional marriages.

It promotes an authoritative leadership style that is unbiblical and unchristlike and it can lead to emotional and physical abuse.