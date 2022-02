Ancient fires in Israel disprove global warming and climate change! Jesus loves you! Part 2/2

There are still Christians who are confused about global warming.

It is contrary to the bible.

Ancient Israel also had massive fires where cities were laid desolate.

It was not because of their trucks or airplanes.

Now we have had a huge carbon emission cut worldwide and we STILL see massive fires that have destroyed whole cities!

Don't pay more taxes or "sacrifice unto the earth" but GET RIGHT WITH GOD!

Call upon the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be SAVED!