Robert Pattinson on Playing Batman, Tom Holland Manifesting Spider-Man & Advice From Christian Bale

Robert talks about the pressure of playing Batman and not wanting to be the worst one, feeling terrified before watching the movie for the first time, his girlfriend’s reaction to it, trying on every former Batman’s batsuit for his audition, watching Adam West as Batman growing up, Christian Bale’s sage advice, figuring out the Batman voice, having the song “Something in the Way” by Nirvana in the movie, working with Zoë Kravitz, researching how bats fight, all the superheroes being played by English guys, running into Tom Holland as Spider-Man, and lying on talk shows.