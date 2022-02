Justin Trudeau Time Machine - A Dictator's Rise to Power

Justin Trudeau said in 2013 that he admired China's dictatorship, and our time machine will fast forward to the year 2022, and his rise to dictator status in Canada.

At the end, however, you will see that it isn't Justin Trudeau who the world should be most concerned about, it is the man he works for who has put together an alliance of aspiring dictators, and his name is Klaus Schwab.