The Looting Machine: Warlords, Oligarchs, Corporations, Smugglers and the Theft of Africa's Wealth

Please join us for a conversation with Tom Burgis, author of The Looting Machine: Warlords, Oligarchs, Corporations, Smugglers and the Theft of Africa's Wealth, an in-depth critique of the resource industry in Africa.

In his new book, Mr. Burgis examines the unsavory network of multinational corporations, banks, traders, and political elites that systematically enriches itself while depriving ordinary Africans of the benefits of their countries' natural resources.

Drawing on the author's investigation, the conversation will touch on the implications of this phenomenon for democratic and economic development in Africa, and ways to more productively capture Africa's natural resource wealth.