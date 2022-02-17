NIGHT SHADOWS 02162022 -- Global Deep State Script, Russia, Torah Codes, Purim, Repentance, Israel

So what happened to this huge invasion that Putin claimed was all made-up by the West to demonize him and that no invasion was going to take place?

Did Putin once again make fools of the West?

Then we have two breakaway states in Ukraine that are now Russian - what does Ukraine do about that?

Then we have Torah Code information concerning threats of war!

Earth Changes continue, the Sun releases a gigantic CME that if Earth directed would destroy Earth.

Then we have Canada under martial law as the truckers walked into a massive trap, and now American truckers appear to be launching a February 25th date for their convoy deep state traps and so it goes in the mad insane fallen Matrix...