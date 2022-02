Exposing the Media Cartel ft. Kevin Sorbo

There’s no question broad swaths of Americans want films and shows that are not filled with profanity, sex, and violence.

So why isn’t Hollywood meeting that demand?

Hollywood actor and producer Kevin Sorbo joins Senator Ted Cruz and Michael Knowles to expose the media cartel, dive into Big Tech hypocrisy, and reveal what we can do to take back power from the Hollywood elites.