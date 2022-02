Grieving mother released CCTV of moment son, 20, is floored by one-punch killer

Dean Skillin, 20, was killed by a "cowardly" punch thrown from behind by Brandon Sillence in Bangor, north Wales, on 19 September 2020.

Sillence, 25, delivered the fatal blow as Mr Skillin acted as a peacemaker to defuse an altercation between his cousin, Taylor Lock, and another man.