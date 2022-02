CRITICAL UPDATE #2 from Herbert Hildebrandt of Liberty Coalition Canada Regarding Trucker Convoy

Herbert Hildebrandt of Liberty Coalition Canada delivers an alarming and disturbing critical message regarding the dangerous and escalating language coming from the Chief of the Ottawa Police as Canadian constitutional crisis caused by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada escalates as law abiding peaceful protesters are now criminalized for merely exercising their constitutional rights as laid out in the Canada Charter.