Biden denies Trump Executive Privllege for Jan. 6 Documents * Feb. 16, 2022

16, 2022) #Biden denies #Trump any Executive Privilege for all #J6 documents: text messages, emails, phone calls, letters, videos, diaries and personal notes.

We don't know why, because we suspect that anything Trump finds on the Biden regime after Trump is re-elected in 2024 will be for naught, because Biden will have most likely already pardoned everyone for Spygate, the Mueller sham (aka Russia Hoax) the 2020 election fraud, the January 6 riot and now HillaryGate (for spying on the Trump WHite House.)