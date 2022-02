One-on-One with the former Associate Commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Peter Pitts

The FDA finally has a Commissioner after the agency was without a permanent chief for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate confirmed Dr. Robert Califf Tuesday, almost along party lines.

He got support from six Republicans and opposition from five Democrat senators.

Former FDA Associate Commissioner, Dr. Peter Pitts joined OAN's Alicia Summers to discuss the recent confirmation of Joe Biden's pick to lead the agency.