Live From America 2.17.22 @11am TRUMP IS COMING FOR HILLARY AND THE SWAMP!

Trump releases new video telling Hillary that Justice is coming - Trump trolls Jack Dorsey on Truth Social - Banks are starting to get into the fight against freedom - There is a propaganda campaign by the left to start a war with Russia - Project Veritas drops part 2 exposing the FDA - Another Vaccine recipient faints on Live TV - Glenn Youngkin makes it illegal for mask mandates in VA