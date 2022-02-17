Freedom Convoy: "Please come — our country needs you, and we need your support." | Bundu

Per Section 58 (7) of Canada's Emergencies Act, either house of Parliament may negate and revoke Trudeau's self-granted powers.

Freedom Convoy activists have started a petition to revoke the emergency powers: https://form.jotform.com/220461036615245 Freedom Convoy organizers hold a press conference to give an update on the recent developments in Ottawa and nationwide.

Earlier Monday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked never-before-used emergency powers in order to deal with the widespread peaceful protests happening all over the country.

Additionally, Trudeau has started targeting protesters financially, seizing their bank accounts and other property.

Notably, just earlier last week the federal judge has reaffirmed Canadians' right to continue their peaceful protest in Ottawa.

The Emergencies Act invoked by Trudeau does not cover lawful protests and still has to be approved by the Parliament.

This is a developing story, please see more on this topic on our website: https://www.getlivefeed.com/news/trud... The protest started by Canadian truck drivers on January 17th since then has grown into an international movement, with Convoys organized all over the globe, including Brazil, Argentina, USA, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Sweden, UK, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Czechia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and other countries.

Protesters all over the world demand an end to all Covid mandates and restrictions.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates!

If you haven't already, watch our previous video coverages of the Freedom Convoy protests!