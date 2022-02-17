Episode 39 - What Game is Biden playing with Ukraine and Iran? | Guest: David Wurmser

In this week’s show, Caroline was joined by David Wurmser in Washington, DC to discuss the ramifications of Joe Biden’s brinksmanship with Russia on Ukraine for America’s continued superpower status and for NATO.

They then moved from Ukraine to Iran and the implications of the administration’s abandonment of all red lines in favor of a deal at all costs.

They spoke in detail as well about former Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif’s recent claim that Rob Malley’s underling laundered Iran’s draft nuclear deal, presented it as his own work and then had Malley get the Obama administration to adopt it as the basis for negotiations.