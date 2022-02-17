CDC May Relax Mask Guidance As Pandemic Improves

CDC May Relax Mask Guidance , As Pandemic Improves.

CNBC reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says its current mask guidance is under review.

Officials say the agency will emphasize hospitalization as a figure in whether protocols should relax or tighten.

We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer.

, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement.

Officials ask the public to remain flexible.

We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better, , Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement.

... and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen.

, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement.

Several states have started to loosen mask restrictions, though per CDC data, many Americans currently reside in an area experiencing high viral transmission.

Several states have started to loosen mask restrictions, though per CDC data, many Americans currently reside in an area experiencing high viral transmission.

The Biden Administration hasn't yet decided on moving away from masking, but officials appear optimistic.

The Biden Administration hasn't yet decided on moving away from masking, but officials appear optimistic.

The president and our COVID team are actively planning for the future.

, Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, via statement.

The president and our COVID team are actively planning for the future.

, Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, via statement.

We’re moving toward a time when COVID isn’t a crisis, Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, via statement.

We’re moving toward a time when COVID isn’t a crisis, Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, via statement