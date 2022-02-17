Episode 54 - Prophecies of the Bible Pt. 20 - D-Day

According to the Bible, great armies from the east and the west will gather and assemble on this plain.

There will be threats to the power of the Antichrist from the south, and he will also move to destroy a revived Babylon in the east before finally turning his forces towards Jerusalem to subdue and destroy it.

As he and his armies move on Jerusalem, God will intervene and Jesus Christ will return to rescue His chosen people, Israel.

This week we study Joel and Amos as we continue our study on the Prophecies of the Bible.

