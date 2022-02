God is good all the time 442: Markings of God's Counterfeits

God's Counterfeits?

Yes those ministries and preachers, teachers and whatever else they might like to call themselves.

These are the counterfeits.

They all have things in common that do not line up to be true to the Lord because they are wrong.

This is just a short look at the earmarks and what they are because something like this would take truly hours to explain in depth.

But join me as I show you some of the earmarks of false teachers, etc.