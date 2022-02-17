Did Baby Boomers Sacrifice Gen Z to Save Themselves?

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Charlie Kirk (Founder, President of Turning Point USA) about the bright side of institutions failing, why conservatives should be cautious about a red wave midterm election, and how the baby boomers have shown that they are willing to sacrifice Gen Z and millennial voters to stay in power.

In this clip Charlie explains how the generational divide was made much worse by COVID.

Baby boomer leaders like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have all revealed that they are fine sacrificing the younger generation to save themselves.

Whether it’s school closures to save the elderly or driving the national debt to new heights they are increasing the chances of generational warfare between them and millennials and Gen Z.

Millennials feel screwed over and are unable to afford home ownership due to bad boomer policies.

Charlie also shares why Gen X may be the new conservative generation.