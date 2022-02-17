UK Issues Red Weather Warning as Storm Eunice Prepares to Make Landfall

Al Jazeera reports that the U.K.'s meteorological service has issued a red weather warning as Storm Eunice is expected to pose a “danger to life.”.

The storm, with wind gusts of 100 mph, is currently crossing the Atlantic and is expected to cause , “significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds.".

According to the Met Office, Storm Eunice is expected to make landfall on February 18.

The meteorological office of Ireland also issued an alert, warning of, "severe and damaging winds,", as well as the possibility of coastal flooding.

Al Jazeera reports that another storm, Dudley, hit the U.K. on February 16.

While Dudley disrupted transport, damage was not widespread.

The Met Office reportedly warned that southwest England is expected to get the worst of Eunice.

Al Jazeera reports that roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to be shut down as a result of the storm.

The storm is also expected to cause delays and cancellations for buses, ferries, trains and flights.

The red weather warning is in effect for parts of Cornwall and south Wales.

On February 17, the U.K. announced that the emergency Civil Contingencies Committee will meet to discuss the government's response to the storm.