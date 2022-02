Storm Eunice: Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning issued

The UK is bracing for one of the worst storms in decades.

Parts of England are on red alert - meaning there is “danger to life”.

The last time this happened was in January 1990, when 47 people died.

Report by Burnsla.

