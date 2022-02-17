Experts Say It's Too Early To Declare Victory Over COVID-19

ABC News reports that after the constant surge of COVID-19 in the last two years, a return to normalcy may be approaching fast.

In the United States, COVID-19 infections are still averaging nearly 147,000 each day.

Some states, sensing the public is exhausted from pandemic restrictions, have eagerly moved to lift them.

While health experts agree the pandemic is waning, many fear a premature declaration of victory could lead to a viral resurgence.

While we are in a much better place than we were a month ago, we still have to apply caution.

Opening too quickly ... will only prolong the current surge and potentially accelerate the pace of a new variant.

Despite messaging from state officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises Americans in areas of high viral transmission to keep their masks on.

This is not the time to let our guard down.

Pulling back on restrictions has to be incredibly nuanced and based on robust data produced at the local level.

Though many might declare victory on the pandemic, we are clearly very far from where we want to be right now, John Brownstein, epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital, via ABC News