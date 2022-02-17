US Continues To Shatter Streaming Records in 2022

US Continues To Shatter , Streaming Records in 2022.

According to Nielsen’s The Gauge report, streaming in the United States reached a record high in January for total minutes in a week.

.

The report showed that 197.6 billion minutes were streamed in the first week of January.

That shattered the previous record which was set on Christmas week of 2021 with 183 billion minutes.

.

Fierce Video reports that the 12% increase helped the streaming industry grow its share of total TV usage by 1.1%.

.

Records were set and broken multiple times since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, which established the first record at 160 billion minutes.

.

That record was broken during Thanksgiving week 2021 with 178 billion minutes, shortly before being broken again at Christmas.

.

Each week in January, streaming averaged over 180 billion minutes and accounted for 28.9% of all television usage.

.

Netflix reportedly stayed on top with the highest individual share of streaming time, 6.6%.

.

YouTube came in second place with 5.7% of total streaming time.

.

Fierce Television reports that overall television usage, not just streaming, was up 8% over December.

.

Broadcast consumption was reportedly up 9% and engagement with broadcast comedies and dramas was up 17% and 22%, respectively