Disney Launches Storyliving Residential Community

If you've ever gone to a Disney theme park and thought, "Man, I wish I could live here," you may soon have your chance.

On Feb.

16, the company announced it is launching Storyliving, planned residential communities intended to capture Disney's magic.

These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives -- all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks, Disney, via press release.

Disney Imagineers will work closely with developers and homebuilders to construct the community's concept.

The first Storyliving location, Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California.

Cotino will feature private homes as well as a hotel surrounding a turquoise lagoon.

A club membership will be included with offerings such as wellness activities, cooking classes, live performances, Disney programming and more.

Some neighborhoods will be exclusively for those who are 55 years of age and older.

To see where else Storyliving will build communities, head to Storylivingbydisney.com