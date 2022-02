Freedom Convoy Travels Thru St. Andrews, St. George, Pennfield, Blacks Harbour & St. Stephen.

Charlotte County-wide protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions travels through St.

Andrews, St.

George, Pennfield, Blacks Harbour & St.

Stephen.

Premier Higgs says ending the vaccine mandate isn't off the table as the New Brunswick looks to end mandates and restrictions by end of March.