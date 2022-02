Live From America 2.17.22 @5pm GOVERNORS & AG's ARE TAKING A STAND AGAINST THE LEFT!

Crowds welcome Hillary to NYC with chants of "Lock Her Up" - The bottom is falling out of CNN badly - Clinton Lawyer Michael Sussman asks judge to dismiss his case - DC Obama appointed judge goes way overboard on ruling - TX AG Ken Paxton sues Biden over airport mask mandate - CDC & NIH conflicting message - ACT BLUE is now completely exposed - Youtube wants more censorship - Federal Judge orders Airfare to stop enforcement of Covid shot - Heart warming video of a young kid showing love