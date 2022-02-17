Biden Announces $1 Billion Great Lakes Restoration Plan

Biden Announces $1 Billion , Great Lakes Restoration Plan.

Biden Announces $1 Billion , Great Lakes Restoration Plan.

CNN reports that on Feb.

17, President Joe Biden announced plans to allot $1 billion toward the restoration of the Great Lakes of the United States.

CNN reports that on Feb.

17, President Joe Biden announced plans to allot $1 billion toward the restoration of the Great Lakes of the United States.

Biden shared his plans while on a presidential visit to Lorain, Ohio.

.

He says his administration has drafted targeted plans to restore sites designated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as "areas of concern.".

White House officials say the $1 billion would restore at least 22 areas of concern by 2030.

It’s going to allow the most significant restoration of the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes.

, President Joe Biden, via statement.

Though the Great Lakes provide potable water to over 40 million citizens of the United States.

Biden said several areas across the region had been “dangerously polluted for decades.”.

The president made his remarks from the Black River in Lorain, Ohio.

The president made his remarks from the Black River in Lorain, Ohio.

The Black River, known as the “river of fish tumors," according to the EPA, has earned its reputation... ... "due to its long history of industrial, agricultural, and urban uses, which led to poor water quality, loss of biodiversity, habitat degradation and sedimentation.”.

... "due to its long history of industrial, agricultural, and urban uses, which led to poor water quality, loss of biodiversity, habitat degradation and sedimentation.”