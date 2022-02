Shadow Government & Cult Of COVID: Lionel on Ask Dr. Drew

Lionel is a talk radio veteran, trial lawyer, former prosecutor, author, pioneer podcaster, and multi-platform legal and media analyst.

Lionel has hosted shows for Court TV, WABC, Air America, and RT.

He has his own subscription video channel, free from draconian limitations as to expression.

Find more at https://LionelMedia.com and https://twitter.com/LionelMedia