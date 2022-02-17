Trump commented on the latest data from Durham related to Hillary Clinton.
Trump commented on the latest data from Durham related to Hillary Clinton.

&quot;This is an amazing thing that is happening with Durham, because many people have already given up, and he seems to be moving forward at a level that no one ever thought possible.

I mean what it opens... if you really look at it, study it, and read what he wrote, it looks like it&apos;s just the foundation.

This is the beginning.

They&apos;re building a building, and it&apos;s just a foundation on which a lot of big things will be discovered.

I very much doubt that the upper levels of the government, meaning the highest level, in particular, and the level of the vice president, did not understand what was happening.

I have few doubts about this.

There is very little doubt.&quot;