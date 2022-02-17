Trump commented on the latest data from Durham related to Hillary Clinton.

"This is an amazing thing that is happening with Durham, because many people have already given up, and he seems to be moving forward at a level that no one ever thought possible.

I mean what it opens... if you really look at it, study it, and read what he wrote, it looks like it's just the foundation.

This is the beginning.

They're building a building, and it's just a foundation on which a lot of big things will be discovered.

I very much doubt that the upper levels of the government, meaning the highest level, in particular, and the level of the vice president, did not understand what was happening.

I have few doubts about this.

There is very little doubt."