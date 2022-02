Winter Olympics: Russia's Kamila Valieva fails to medal, U.S. women’s hockey team wins silver

At the Beijing Winter Olympics, the U.S. women's hockey team won silver as Canada took gold, Mikaela Shiffrin wipes out, and star Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed to medal after a doping controversy.

CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have the highlights.