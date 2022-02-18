Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO and the US claim that Russia is still stationing troops near Ukraine

The US and NATO have declared that Russia is still gradually building forces surrounding Ukraine, despite Moscow's claims that it is withdrawing, casting doubt on President Vladimir Putin's professed intention to reach a definitive answer.

On Wednesday, in Ukraine, where residents hoisted flags and sang the national song to demonstrate togetherness in the face of concerns of an incursion, the administration claimed a cyberattack on the defense ministry was the most devastating the government has ever seen.

It blamed Russia, which rejected any participation.