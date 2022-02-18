Russia-Ukraine crisis: NATO and the US claim that Russia is still stationing troops near Ukraine
The US and NATO have declared that Russia is still gradually building forces surrounding Ukraine, despite Moscow&apos;s claims that it is withdrawing, casting doubt on President Vladimir Putin&apos;s professed intention to reach a definitive answer.

On Wednesday, in Ukraine, where residents hoisted flags and sang the national song to demonstrate togetherness in the face of concerns of an incursion, the administration claimed a cyberattack on the defense ministry was the most devastating the government has ever seen.

It blamed Russia, which rejected any participation.