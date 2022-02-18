Arrests are Happening in Ottawa

They arrested one of the main Ottawa convoy organizers, Chris Barber, this afternoon.
For two years, Trudeau and the premiers have shown the world how despotic they all are.
A day of reckoning will come for all of them.
The Ambassador Bridge reopens after a week of being shut down due to the trucker protest. Tom Negovan reports the bridge reopened..
Slidell St Ottawa Processing Center for Freedom Convoy 2022 Arrests.