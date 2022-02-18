Justin Trudeau has 'lost control' of Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been condemned after telling a Jewish conservative politician that her party is "standing with people who wave swastikas."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been condemned after telling a Jewish conservative politician that her party is "standing with people who wave swastikas."
On 'The Ingraham Angle,' Jewish Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman reacts to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lumping her..
Justin Trudeau said in 2013 that he admired China's dictatorship, and our time machine will fast forward to the year 2022,..