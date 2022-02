[Football] LIVERPOOL won and BAYERN DE MUNICH got a draw, in the Round of 16 for Champions 16FEB2022

Liverpool won Inter Milan with goals scored by Brazilian player Firmino and Egyptian Salah.

And in Austria, Bayern Munich pulled Red Bull Salzburg's draw at the last minute in a game held in Austria.

See more goals for the round of 16 for Champinos, yesterday, Wednesday 02/16/22